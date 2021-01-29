Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2021: ERIC, IRBT, SAP, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed in Friday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.2% lower recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) was gaining more than 11% in value as it reported Q4 net income of SEK2.26 ($0.27) per share, up from SEK1.33 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of SEK1.68 per share.

iRobot (IRBT) was climbing past 5% after saying it has asked a federal regulator to block the sale of SharkNinja robotic cleaning products in the US for allegedly infringing certain iRobot patents.

SAP SE (SAP) was trading 1% lower as it posted Q4 adjusted profit of EUR1.69 ($2.05) per share, down from EUR1.82 per share in the prior-year period. This was still higher than the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for EUR1.57 per share.

