Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2021: DLB,WDC,AKTS

Technology stocks were sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Dolby Laboratories (DLB) slid 1.2% on Friday, falling back from a small early rise after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the year-earlier period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.04 per share. Revenue for the audio technology company grew 34% year-over-year to of $389.9 million, also topping the $345.3 million Street view.

Western Digital (WDC) climbed 6.4% after the computer hard drives manufacturer reported above-consensus net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 1. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.69 per share during Q4 on $3.94 billion in revenue, compared with a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on 4.23 billion in revenue during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.53 per share on $3.89 billion in revenue.

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) also was hanging on for a nearly 1% gain, easing from a 5.2% advance earlier Friday that followed the mobile phone components company saying it received a volume order for its 5.5 and 6.5 gigaHertz XBAW WiFi 6E filters from an unnamed tier-1 customer. The company is expecting to begin production of the new products during the second half of the year.

