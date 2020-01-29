Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2020: XLNX, AMD, AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.18%

AAPL: +1.83%

IBM: +0.30%

CSCO: +0.38%

GOOG: Flat

Most technology heavyweights were advancing pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Xilinx (XLNX), which was down nearly 8% amid plans to cut 7% of its workforce as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS that plunged compared with a year earlier. The company booked a Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.68 down from $0.92 a year earlier and ahead of the $0.62 consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was declining more than 5% after it reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.32 up from $0.08 a year earlier and a penny ahead of the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Apple (AAPL) was up nearly 2% amid record results for Q1 of fiscal 2020, with earnings increasing to $4.99 from $4.18 and net sales rising to $91.82 billion from $84.31 billion in the year-ago period.

