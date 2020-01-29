Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2020: MTSI,DT,XLNX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.54%

AAPL +2.80%

IBM -0.56%

CSCO -0.79%

GOOG +0.41%

Technology stocks were climbing in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) raced 17% higher after the specialty chipmaker reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. MACOM reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 per share during the three months ended Jan. 3 on $119.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share adjusted profit on $115 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Dynatrace (DT) rose 9.5% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, up from last year's $0.02 and topping the $0.07 per share consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue increased 24.9% over year-ago levels to $143.3 million, also exceeding the $137.6 million Street view.

(-) Xilinx (XLNX) fell 10% after the programmable devices company announced plans to reduce about 7% of its workforce to cut costs and also announced a big drop in its fiscal Q3 net income compared with the same quarter last year and revenue trailing analyst estimates. The company is expecting to record a pre-tax charge between $25 million to $30 million against its Q4 results from the job cuts and related actions.

