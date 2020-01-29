Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2020: AMD,MTSI,DT,XLNX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.43%

AAPL +2.80%

IBM -1.24%

CSCO -1.59%

mtsiGOOG +0.38%

Technology stocks were hanging on to most of their prior gains this afternoon, supported by a nearly 3% gain for sector heavyweight Apple (AAPL) after the iPhone-maker late Tuesday reported record Q1 net income and revenue that also exceeded analyst estimates. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 1.6% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slid nearly 6% lower after late Tuesday projecting Q1 revenue narrowly missing analyst estimates, upstaging non-GAAP net income and revenue during the final three months of 2019 exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The chipmaker sees revenue between $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion for the current quarter ending in March compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.87 billion in Q1 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) raced over 17% higher after the specialty chipmaker reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, MACOM earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended Jan. 3 on $119.1 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share adjusted profit on $115 million in revenue.

(+) Dynatrace (DT) rose nearly 9% after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, up from last year's $0.02 and topping the $0.07 per share consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue increased 24.9% over year-ago levels to $143.3 million, also exceeding the $137.6 million Street view.

(-) Xilinx (XLNX) fell 10% after the programmable devices company announced plans to reduce about 7% of its workforce to cut costs and also announced a big drop in its fiscal Q3 net income compared with the same quarter last year and revenue trailing analyst estimates. The company is expecting to record a pre-tax charge between $25 million to $30 million against its Q4 results from the job cuts and related actions.

