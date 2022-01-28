Technology
WDC

Technology Sector Update for 01/28/2022: WDC, AAPL, HOOD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.90% higher while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.26%.

Western Digital (WDC) was slipping past 8% after late Thursday posting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share, up from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.12.

Apple (AAPL) was climbing past 3% after late Thursday reporting earnings of $2.10 per diluted share for fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 25, up from $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year. This compares to the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $1.89.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was retreating by more than 10% after it reported late Thursday a Q4 net loss of $0.49 per diluted share, reversing the $0.02-per-share profit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.44 per share.

