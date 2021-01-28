Technology Sector Update for 01/28/2021: STM, MIXT, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.46% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was more than 1% higher in recent trading.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was gaining more than 7% as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.63, up from $0.43 in the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.57.

MiX Telematics (MIXT) was slightly higher even after reporting its fiscal Q3 earnings were 15 cents per share, compared with 17 cents per share a year ago. The Capital IQ analyst consensus called for 4 cents per share.

Nokia (NOK) was down more than 23%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day. The company said it is not aware of any reason for the recent increase in the market price or volume of its shares.

