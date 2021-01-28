Technology Sector Update for 01/28/2021: FB,XRX,PWFL

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 3.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Facebook (FB) was fractionally higher after the social network company reported Q4 net income of $3.88 per shar, up from $2.56 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.24 per share profit. Revenue climbed over 33% to $28.07 billion, also exceeding the $26.43 Street view.

Xerox (XRX) climbed 1.2% after Thursday announcing its purchase of augmented reality support platform company CareAR. Financial terms were not disclosed but Xerox said CareAR will be operate as part of its software unit and continue to be led by CareAR co-founder and CEO Sam Waicberg.

PowerFleet (PWFL) slumped 17% after the networking equipment priced a $25 million public offering of 3.85 million shares at $6.50 apiece, or 18.9% below Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including working capital, repaying debt and redeeming preferred stock as well as potential acquisitions.

