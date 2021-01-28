Technology Sector Update for 01/28/2021: DT,GOOG,GOOGL,FB,XRX,PWFL

Technology stocks gave in to modest profit-taking this afternoon amid declines Thursday for sector heavyweights Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was ahead 2.7% in late trade.

In company news, Dynatrace (DT) rose 7.3% after the cloud applications company Thursday said it was expanding its strategic partnership with Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google Cloud unit by making its observability platform available for purchase through the Google Cloud marketplace. The collaboration also includes joint marketing, event sponsorships and customer workshops, with the companies providing their respective sales teams for co-selling incentives.

Xerox (XRX) climbed 2.4% after Thursday announcing its purchase of augmented reality support platform company CareAR. Financial terms were not disclosed but Xerox said CareAR will be operated as part of its software unit and continue to be led by CareAR co-founder and CEO Sam Waicberg.

To the downside, Facebook (FB) dropped 2.3% despite the social network company overnight reporting Q4 net income of $3.88 per share, up from $2.56 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.24 per share profit. Revenue climbed over 33% to $28.07 billion, also exceeding the $26.43 Street view.

PowerFleet (PWFL) slumped nearly 16% after the networking equipment priced a $25 million public offering of 3.85 million shares at $6.50 apiece, or 18.9% below Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including working capital, repaying debt and redeeming preferred stock as well as potential acquisitions.

