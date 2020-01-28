Technology Sector Update for 01/28/2020: XRX, AUDC, SAP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.06%

AAPL: +1.22%

IBM: +0.63%

CSCO: +0.48%

GOOG: +0.72%

Top technology stocks were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Xerox (XRX), which was up more than 4% amid better-than-expected results for the final quarter of 2019 and a full-year 2020 earnings guidance that is above Street views. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.94 per share from the 2018 period and ahead of the consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.09 per share.

(+) AudioCodes (AUDC) was gaining more than 1% in value as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, up from $0.20 per share in the 2018 quarter and ahead of the consensus of $0.22 per share from Capital IQ-surveyed analysts.

(-) SAP (SAP) was down more than 2% even as it booked Q4 earnings of EUR1.82 ($2.01) per share, up from EUR1.51 per share from the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of EUR1.71 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

