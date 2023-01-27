Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2023: INTC, GRRR, BZFD, XLK, SOXX

January 27, 2023 — 09:02 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping past 1%.

Intel (INTC) was shedding over 9% in value after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $1.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.20.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) said it moved the firm's corporate headquarters from Taipei to London. Gorilla Technology Group was recently down more than 3%.

BuzzFeed (BZFD) was still rallying past 34% after The Wall Street Journal reported the internet media company has entered into a multi-million dollar deal with Meta Platforms (META) to help attract more content creators to the social media giant.

