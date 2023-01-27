Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2023: BZFD,META,AUVI,INTC,LHX,APPF

Technology stocks continued to rebound Friday afternoon, reversing a morning retreat after Intel's results and outlook disappointed investors. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.4%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.7%.

In company news, BuzzFeed (BZFD) continued its rally on Friday, soaring 85% after The Wall Street Journal said the internet media firm received a $10 million contract in December to help attract more content creators to Meta Platforms (META).

Applied UV (AUVI) surged 53% after the catalytic air purification company said it retained the Herrick, Feinstein law firm to "aggressively" investigate alleged illegal short selling of its stock.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) added 8% after the aerospace and defense contractor said its Q4 revenue rose to $4.58 billion from $4.35 billion from a year earlier, topping estimates by analysts.

AppFolio (APPF) fell 7.8% after the software development platform company said its adjusted Q4 net loss widened to $0.05 per share compared with the $0.01 per share adjusted loss a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.