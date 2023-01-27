Technology
BZFD

Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2023: BZFD,META,AUVI,INTC,LHX,APPF

January 27, 2023 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks continued to rebound Friday afternoon, reversing a morning retreat after Intel's results and outlook disappointed investors. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.4%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.7%.

In company news, BuzzFeed (BZFD) continued its rally on Friday, soaring 85% after The Wall Street Journal said the internet media firm received a $10 million contract in December to help attract more content creators to Meta Platforms (META).

Applied UV (AUVI) surged 53% after the catalytic air purification company said it retained the Herrick, Feinstein law firm to "aggressively" investigate alleged illegal short selling of its stock.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) added 8% after the aerospace and defense contractor said its Q4 revenue rose to $4.58 billion from $4.35 billion from a year earlier, topping estimates by analysts.

AppFolio (APPF) fell 7.8% after the software development platform company said its adjusted Q4 net loss widened to $0.05 per share compared with the $0.01 per share adjusted loss a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZFD
META
AUVI
INTC
LHX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.