Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2022: XM,VORB,STX,NOW

Technology stocks gave in to downward pressure this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday falling 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.7% in late trade.

In company news, Qualtrics (XM) rose 5.4% after the customer relationship management software firm reported a 48% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $316 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $297.7 million for the final three months of 2021. It also sees Q1 revenue in a range of $324 million to $326 million, also exceeding the $314.7 million analyst mean.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) held on for a 2% gain after Thursday saying it was selected to provide launch services for NASA's venture-class acquisition of dedicated rideshare missions. The five-year contract from the US space agency has a maximum total value of $300 million, the company said.

ServiceNow (NOW) added 9.5% after the cloud-computing company overnight reported Q4 net income of $1.46 per share, up from $1.17 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 28.8% to $1.61 billion. The Street was at $1.43 per share and $1.605 billion, respectively.

Seagate Technology (STX) raced 7% higher after the data storage equipment company overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $2.41 per share for its fiscal Q2, improving on a $1.29 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue rose 19.1% to $3.12 billion, meeting market expectations.

