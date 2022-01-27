Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2022: VORB, STX, NOW

Technology stocks were lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday down 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Orbit (VORB) soared climbed 6.7% after Thursday saying it was selected to provide launch services for NASA's venture-class acquisition of dedicated rideshare missions. The five-year contract from the US space agency has a maximum total value of $300 million, the company said.

ServiceNow (NOW) added 8.4% after the cloud-computing company overnight reported Q4 net income of $1.46 per share, up from $1.17 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 28.8% to $1.61 billion. The Street was at $1.43 per share and $1.605 billion, respectively.

Seagate Technology (STX) raced 9.9% higher after the data storage equipment company overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $2.41 per share for its fiscal Q2, improving on a $1.29 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue rose 19.1% to $3.12 billion, meeting market expectations.

