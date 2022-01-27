Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2022: SAP, DOYU, STM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was over 1% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 1.2%.

SAP (SAP) shares were slipping past 6% lower as it reported Q4 earnings of 1.24 euros ($1.39) per share, down from 1.62 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net profit of 1.18 euros per share.

Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings is planning to take video streaming platform company DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) private amid disputing views on business strategy, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. DouYu was recently up more than 8%.

STMicroelectronics (STM) shares were rallying nearly 6% as it posted Q4 earnings of $0.82 per share, up from $0.63 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $0.70.

