Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2021: SAP,PRSP,HPE

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, SAP (SAP) fell 1.4% after the German software giant Wednesday announced its purchase of business process management software firm Signavio for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of March, pending regulatory approvals.

Among advancers, Perspecta (PRSP) rose 9.8% after the IT-services firm agreed to a $7.1 billion buyout offer from Veritas Capital portfolio company Peraton, which will pay $29.35 in cash for each Perspecta share, representing a nearly 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) climbed 6.2 after saying it received a new contract worth more than $35 million to build a new Cray EX supercomputer for the National Center for Atmospheric Research at its Wyoming Supercomputer Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. The new system is expected to be operational in 2022.

