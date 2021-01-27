Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2021: MSFT, CLS, TDY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.37% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down more than 1% recently.

Microsoft (MSFT) was climbing past 1% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $2.03, up from $1.51 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for EPS was $1.64.

Celestica (CLS) was slightly advancing after it reported adjusted profit of $0.26 per share in Q4, an increase from $0.18 per share in the comparable period last year. The average analyst forecast was for adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was marginally lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.48 per diluted share, up from $3.06 a year ago. Three of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting $3.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.