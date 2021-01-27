Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2021: MSFT, CLS, TDY, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.37% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down more than 1% recently.

Microsoft (MSFT) was climbing past 1% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $2.03, up from $1.51 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for EPS was $1.64.

Celestica (CLS) was slightly advancing after it reported adjusted profit of $0.26 per share in Q4, an increase from $0.18 per share in the comparable period last year. The average analyst forecast was for adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) was marginally lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.48 per diluted share, up from $3.06 a year ago. Three of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting $3.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT CLS TDY XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular