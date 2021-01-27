Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2021: AI,SAP,PRSP,HPE

Technology stocks were ending solidly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 5.5% this afternoon.

In company news, C3.ai (AI) was up 5.5% following the Wednesday launch of its new Ex Machina artificial intelligence platform, allowing users to develop predictive analytics tools without first knowing how to write computer code. Ex Machina has applications for companies working to solve complex problems, such as preventing customer churn, detecting fraud, mitigating supplier delays and predicting asset reliability.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) climbed 7.2% after saying it received a new contract worth more than $35 million to build a new Cray EX supercomputer for the National Center for Atmospheric Research at its Wyoming Supercomputer Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. The new system is expected to be operational in 2022.

Perspecta (PRSP) was ahead 9.7% after the IT-services firm agreed to a $7.1 billion buyout offer from Veritas Capital portfolio company Peraton, which will pay $29.35 in cash for each Perspecta share, representing a nearly 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Among decliners, SAP (SAP) fell 2.2% after the German software giant Wednesday announced its purchase of business process management software firm Signavio for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of March, pending regulatory approvals.

