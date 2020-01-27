Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2020: UEPS, AAPL, FB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.89%

AAPL: -2.17%

IBM: -1.56%

CSCO: -1.68%

GOOG: -1.96%

Technology heavyweights were declining pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS), which was advancing by more than 22% after unveiling plans to sell South Korean payment processor KSNET Inc. to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for about $237 million.

(-) Apple was down more than 2% after Quarterhill (QTRH) said its WiLAN unit won a jury award of US$85.23 million in a suit against Apple for patent infringement.

(-) Facebook (FB) is facing non-compliance proceedings, launched by the Italian Competition Authority, over the company's failure to comply with a request to inform its users how personal information is used. The proceedings could result in an additional fine of up to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) on the American social media giant, according to the regulator. Facebook was declining more than 1% in recent trading.

