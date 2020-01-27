Technology
UEPS

Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2020: UEPS, AAPL, FB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.89%

AAPL: -2.17%

IBM: -1.56%

CSCO: -1.68%

GOOG: -1.96%

Technology heavyweights were declining pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS), which was advancing by more than 22% after unveiling plans to sell South Korean payment processor KSNET Inc. to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for about $237 million.

(-) Apple was down more than 2% after Quarterhill (QTRH) said its WiLAN unit won a jury award of US$85.23 million in a suit against Apple for patent infringement.

(-) Facebook (FB) is facing non-compliance proceedings, launched by the Italian Competition Authority, over the company's failure to comply with a request to inform its users how personal information is used. The proceedings could result in an additional fine of up to 5 million euros ($5.5 million) on the American social media giant, according to the regulator. Facebook was declining more than 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UEPS AAPL FB MSFT IBM

Latest Technology Videos

Nasdaq Tech Spotlight: Skytra

Skytra COO, Guy Simpkin, discusses Airbus' new trading venue, Sktyra, and how it will reimagine risk management for the airline industry.

4 days ago
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular