Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2020: CMTL, VJET, QTRH, AAPL

Technology stocks were falling hard on Monday afternoon, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 3.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) declined about 1% on Monday. The networking equipment manufacturer said it received a $1.1 million contract to provide troposcatter equipment and services to an unnamed military unit in eastern Europe. The new contract includes upgrading the customer's existing transportable troposcatter terminals and extending the upgrade across the remaining fleet terminals as well as boosting the reliability of the troposcatter system and reducing maintainance needs.

In other sector news:

(-) Quarterhill (QTRH) was fractionally lower. The Canadian patent licensing company late Friday said its WiLAN unit won a $85.23 million jury award in its intellectual properties fight with Apple (AAPL), down more than 42% from its prior award in the case. A jury in Augst 2018 handed down a $145.1 million award to WiLAN after finding Apple infringed on two WiLAN patents. A US District Court later affirmed the juror decision on the patents but ordered a new trial to determine damages.

(+) Voxeljet (VJET) was 1% lower Monday afternoon after the 3-D printer-maker said the New York Stock Exchange has accepted its plan to regain compliance with NYSE rules requiring listed companies to maintain at least $50 million in shareholders equity. The company in June reported around $45.4 million in shareholders equity.

