Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2024: MOB, INTC, CRM, APPF

Tech stocks declined late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.9%.

In corporate news, Mobilicom (MOB) shares tumbled 21% after the company entered into an agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of about 1.9 million of its American depositary shares at $1.55 each in a registered direct offering. In a simultaneous private placement, Mobilicom agreed to issue and sell warrants to buy up to about 1.9 million ADSs. Proceeds of $2.95 million are expected.

Intel (INTC) shares slumped 12% as the chipmaker disappointed investors with Q1 revenue and earnings guidance.

Salesforce (CRM) plans to cut 700 jobs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The tech company still has 1,000 jobs open, the report said. Salesforce shares added 0.3%.

AppFolio (APPF) shares surged 28% after the company swung to a non-GAAP profit in Q4 that topped estimates by analysts.

