Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2024: INTC, KLAC, NNDM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were lower premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently down by 1.2%.

Intel (INTC) was down more than 9% after it projected a non-GAAP profit of $0.13 per share on between $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31. The Street sees the chip giant posting EPS of $0.32 in Q1 on revenue of $14.15 billion.

KLA (KLAC) was slipping nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $6.16 a share, down from $7.38 a year earlier.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) was nearly 1% lower after saying its board has unanimously adopted a limited duration rights plan for holders of its American depositary shares.

