Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2023: STX.XM,BZFD,META

January 26, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Seagate Technology (STX) shares streaked to a nearly 11% gain after the data-storage company reported year-over-year steep declines in non-GAAP earnings and revenue during its fiscal Q2 but still beating Wall Street expectations. Net income during the three months ended Dec.31 plunged to $0.16 per from $2.41 per share while revenue was nearly halved at $1.89 billion, although analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, were looking for $0.09 per share and $1.83 billion, respectively.

Qualtrics International (XM) rallied Thursday, adding almost 33%, after the customer-experience software reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding consensus estimates also guided its fiscal 2023 earnings above analyst expectations. It earned $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.07 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for$0.02 per share adjusted profit.

BuzzFeed (BZFD) soared almost 120% as the company is reportedly partnering with Meta Platforms (META) to assist with creator content projects for Facebook and Instagram as part of a deal reached last year. The transaction is valued at roughly $10 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. Neither company responded to requests for comment from MT Newswires. Meta closed 4.1% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

