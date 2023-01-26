Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2023: STX, STM, SAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.78% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.96% higher recently.

Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) was climbing past 10% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per share, down from $2.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.09.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was rallying by over 6% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $0.82 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.13.

SAP SE (SAP) was more than 3% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 1 euro ($1.09) per basic share, down from 1.85 euros per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of 1.34 euros. SAP also said it will cut about 2.5% of its workforce to "strengthen its core business and improve overall process efficiency."

