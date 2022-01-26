Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2022: GLW, MSFT, TXN, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up nearly 3%.

Corning (GLW) was gaining nearly 11% in value as it reported Q4 core earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.52.

Microsoft (MSFT) was climbing past 5% after it posted fiscal Q2 diluted EPS of $2.48, up from $2.03 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP EPS of $2.32.

Texas Instruments (TXN) was nearly 5% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $2.27 per share, up from $1.80 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.94.

