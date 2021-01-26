Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2021: TWTR,BB,BB.TO,PRIM

Technology stocks were little changed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising less than 0.1% amid a 1% decline this afternoon for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) climbed 3.7% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of Revue, a startup company running a platform for writers and publishers to post and monetize editorial content. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Twitter said it continue to operate as a stand-alone service, adding it will provide all users with free access to Revue Pro features and lowering the paid newsletter fee to 5%.

BlackBerry (BB) was back on higher ground, recouping a portion of its early 8.2% gain after saying Baidu's (BIDU) high-definition maps will run on its QNX Neutrino real-time operating system, building on their 2018 deal to use BlackBerry operating system as the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform.

Primoris Services (PRIM) declined 1.9%. The specialty contractor Tuesday announced a $19 million notice-to-proceed order from an unnamed client for initial work on a solar energy project in the southeastern US that could eventually top $200 million in value for Primoris if it is selected to complete the utility-scale project.

