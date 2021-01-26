Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/26/2021: BB, BIDU, XRX, SSTK, SOXX, XLK

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.25% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently 0.30% higher.

BlackBerry (BB) was gaining more than 7% after saying Baidu's (BIDU) high-definition maps will run on its QNX Neutrino real-time operating system, building on their 2018 deal to use BlackBerry operating system as the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform.

Xerox (XRX) was up more than 1% after it reported $0.58 in Q4 adjusted EPS, slipping from $1.33 a year ago but still topping the $0.63 average EPS estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Shutterstock (SSTK) was climbing past 1% after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire TurboSquid, which operates a marketplace offering 3D models, for $75 million.

