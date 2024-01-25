Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2024: RVSN, FRSX, IBM, AAPL

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.2%.

In corporate news, Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) said Thursday its Rail Vision (RVSN) affiliate received formal certifications for critical EU railway standards for its Main Line system. Rail Vision shares soared 43%, while Foresight fell 3.4%.

International Business Machines (IBM) shares jumped over 9% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results late Wednesday.

Microsoft (MSFT) will lay off 1,900 employees at its Activision, Blizzard and Xbox divisions this week, the Verge reported Thursday, citing a company memo. Microsoft shares were up 0.4%.

Apple's (AAPL) smartphone shipments to China fell 2.1% in Q4 from a year earlier, partly on weaker consumer demand and increased competition from Huawei, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp.'s quarterly mobile phone tracker report. Apple shares were down 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.