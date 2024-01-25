News & Insights

Technology
NOK

Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2024: NOK, IBM, STM, XLK, XSD

January 25, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining 0.4%.

Nokia (NOK) said it swung to a Q4 loss of 0.01 euros ($0.01) per diluted share from earnings of 0.56 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.09 euros per share. Nokia was rising past 8% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

IBM (IBM) was over 7% higher after it overnight reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $3.87 per share, up from $3.60 a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $17.38 billion from $16.69 billion a year earlier.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $4.28 billion, down from $4.42 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOK
IBM
STM
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.