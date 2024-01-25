Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2024: NOK, IBM, STM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining 0.4%.

Nokia (NOK) said it swung to a Q4 loss of 0.01 euros ($0.01) per diluted share from earnings of 0.56 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.09 euros per share. Nokia was rising past 8% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

IBM (IBM) was over 7% higher after it overnight reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $3.87 per share, up from $3.60 a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $17.38 billion from $16.69 billion a year earlier.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $4.28 billion, down from $4.42 billion a year earlier.

