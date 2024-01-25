News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2024: IBM, MSFT, AAPL

January 25, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, International Business Machines (IBM) shares jumped over 10% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results late Wednesday.

Microsoft (MSFT) will lay off 1,900 employees at its Activision, Blizzard and Xbox divisions this week, the Verge reported Thursday, citing a company memo. Microsoft shares were rising 0.6%.

Apple's (AAPL) smartphone shipments to China fell 2.1% in Q4 from a year earlier, partly on weaker consumer demand and increased competition from Huawei, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp.'s quarterly mobile phone tracker report. Apple shares were fractionally higher.

