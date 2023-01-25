Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2023: MSFT, ASML, GROM, XLK, SOXX

January 25, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were each recently slipping past 1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) was down more than 3% after saying it is "investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

ASML Holding (ASML) reported Q4 earnings of 4.60 euros ($5.01) per share, up from 4.39 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 4.32 euros. ASML Holding was recently declining by more than 2%.

Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) was shedding more than 28% after it agreed to sell $3 million worth of common stock and warrants in a private placement to a single institutional investor.

