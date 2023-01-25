Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2023: EXTR, TIGO, APH

January 25, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

Technology stocks continue to weigh on the broader markets Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8%.

In company news, Extreme Networks (EXTR) tumbled more than 17% after the communications equipment company said Chief Financial Officer Remi Thomas will step down next month. Cristina Tate, the head of financial planning and analysis at Extreme, will be interim CFO until a permanent successor is selected, the company said.

Amphenol (APH) fell 1.4% after the electronic connectors manufacturer projected non-GAAP and revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 lagging analyst estimates and upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. Looking forward, the company is looking for adjusted Q1 net income in a range of $0.65 to $0.67 per share on between $2.84 billion to $2.9 billion in sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $0.69 per share and $2.99 billion, respectively.

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) was surging after the telecom said it is discussing a potential private-equity buyout with Apollo Global Management (APO) and the Claure Group, confirming market speculation that has sent shares nearly 20% higher. The talks center on Apollo and Claure buying all of its outstanding share, Millicom said, also cautioning the parties have not yet agreed on a price or other terms of a deal or whether a transaction will actually happen.

