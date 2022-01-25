Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2022: S,TSP,TOST

Technology stocks were sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday sinking 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.1% this afternoon.

In company news, SentinelOne (S) slumped 8.4%. The cyber-security software firm Tuesday said Big Four accounting firm KPMG will use SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform to accelerate investigations and help speed up its response to client cyberattacks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TuSimple (TSP) slid 3.1%. The autonomous driving technology company Tuesday announced a collaboration agreement with industrial and commercial real estate developers Hillwood to integrate TuSimple's infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties, beginning with Hillwood's AllianceTexas development near TuSimple's facilities with freight-partner United Parcel Partners (UPS) and DHL and the international airport in Fort Worth, Texas.

Toast (TOST) tumbled 9.9% after Mizuho lowered its price target for the specialty software firm by $19 to $24 and reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock.

