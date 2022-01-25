Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2022: IBM, LOGI, ERIC, XRX

Technology stocks were deep in the negative territory ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) dropped 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell 2.5%.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) was up 0.9% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, up from $1.88 a year before. The computing giant also reported revenue of $16.7 billion, up from $15.68 billion a year earlier.

Logitech (LOGI) advanced 4.3% on raising its operating income and sales projections despite reporting lower profit and sales in its recent quarter.

Ericsson (ERIC) jumped more than 5% after reporting Q4 earnings of 3.02 Swedish kronor ($0.33) per share, up from 2.26 kroner a year earlier. The Swedish telecommunication equipment company also reported 71.3 billion kroner, up from 69.6 billion kroner a year earlier.

Xerox (XRX) fell 2.7% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share, down from $0.58 a year earlier.

The documentation technology company reported revenue of $1.78 billion, down from $1.93 billion in the previous year.

