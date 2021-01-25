Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2021: NCTY,FSLR,INTC

Technology stocks have turned higher again in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was slipping 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, The9 (NCTY) rose nearly 17% after the Chinese online gaming company said it signed five legally binding memorandums of understanding with five bitcoin mining machine owners to buy those processors by issuing a yet-to-be determined number of its class A ordinary shares. After the deal closes, The9 will own 26,007 Bitcoin mining machines with a total hash rate of around 549 petahash per second, representing 0.36% of the global hash rate for bitcoin, it said.

First Solar (FSLR) was 1.8% higher after Monday announcing plans to sell 10 gigawatts of utility-scale photovoltaic energy projects platforms in California, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas to Leeward Renewable Energy Development, a portfolio company of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System pension fund. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Intel (INTC) fell 3% after the chipmaker late Friday filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an indeterminate amount of securities, including common and preferred stock, warrants, depository shares, purchase contracts and debt.

