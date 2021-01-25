Technology Sector Update for 01/25/2021: NCR, CATM, NCTY, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.87% higher in recent trading.

NCR (NCR) has entered a definitive agreement to buy Cardtronics (CATM) in a deal valued at $39 per share or approximately $2.5 billion, including debt, the company confirmed. NCR was climbing past 6% and Cardtronics was down more than 5% recently.

The9 (NCTY) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it signed five legally binding memorandums of understanding with five bitcoin mining machine owners to purchase bitcoin mining machines via the issuance of Class A ordinary shares.

Intel (INTC) was marginally declining after it filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of an indeterminate amount of securities.

