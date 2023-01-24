Technology Sector Update for 01/24/2023: VERB, GOOG, GOOGL, SPI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Verb Technology (VERB) was shedding more than 28% in value, a day after the company said it is planning to launch a public offering of common shares without warrants.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will decrease bonus payouts for top executives as part of a cost-cutting initiative, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources who heard remarks by Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in a companywide meeting. Alphabet was down more than 1% recently.

SPI Energy (SPI) said its SEM Wafertech unit has appointed Yuepeng Wan as its chief technology officer. SPI Energy was slipping past 1% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.