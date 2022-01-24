Technology Sector Update for 01/24/2022: PLTK, DQ, GILT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declining by nearly 2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently down more than 2%.

Playtika Holding's (PLTK) largest stockholder, Playtika Holding UK II Limited, has decided to explore options for the potential sale of a portion of shares. The sale is expected to represent about 15% to 25% of the total shares of Playtika currently outstanding, the company said. Playtika Holding was recently shedding more than 6%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was down more than 5% after saying its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo is planning a private offering of ordinary shares to raise 11 billion renminbi ($1.74 billion) for its polysilicon expansion project in Inner Mongolia, China.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) said it is expanding its commercial aviation partnership with Intelsat. Intelsat will be using Gilat's SkyEdge II-c system as part of aviation service, according to the Israeli satellite communications company. Gilat was down more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.