Technology
PLTK

Technology Sector Update for 01/24/2022: PLTK, DQ, GILT, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declining by nearly 2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently down more than 2%.

Playtika Holding's (PLTK) largest stockholder, Playtika Holding UK II Limited, has decided to explore options for the potential sale of a portion of shares. The sale is expected to represent about 15% to 25% of the total shares of Playtika currently outstanding, the company said. Playtika Holding was recently shedding more than 6%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was down more than 5% after saying its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo is planning a private offering of ordinary shares to raise 11 billion renminbi ($1.74 billion) for its polysilicon expansion project in Inner Mongolia, China.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) said it is expanding its commercial aviation partnership with Intelsat. Intelsat will be using Gilat's SkyEdge II-c system as part of aviation service, according to the Israeli satellite communications company. Gilat was down more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLTK DQ GILT XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular