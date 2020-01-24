Technology Sector Update for 01/24/2020: FNJN,AVGO,ERIC,AAPL,INTC

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks slumped Friday as the rest of the market tumbled. At last look, the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.4% in recent trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 1.3% loss.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

Finjan Holdings (FNJN) was hanging on to a narrow gain this afternoon after the cybersecurity company said it has settled its patent dispute with privately held rival BitDefender. Under terms of the agreement, BitDefender gains a fully paid-up license in exchange for mutual releases and covenants not to sue the other software firm.

In other sector news:

(+) Broadcom (AVGO) rose 1% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday announced two new work agreements to supply Apple (AAPL) with wireless components and modules through mid-2023. The new contracts, together with work remaining on a June 2019 supply agreement with the iPhone maker, could generate up to $15 billion in future revenue, according to Broadcom.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) fell more than 7% after saying it was projecting "somewhat higher operating expenses" during 2020, although the networking equipment company said it does not see those costs jeopardizing its financial targets this year.

