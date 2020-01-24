Technology Sector Update for 01/24/2020: CLSK,FNJN,AVGO,ERIC,AAPL,INTC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.04%

AAPL -0.20%

IBM -1.50%

CSCO -0.29%

GOOG -1.22%

Technology stocks turned lower in afternoon trading, giving back their prior gains that followed chipmaker Intel (INTC) reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and issuing an upbeat Q1 outlook. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were falling over 0.5% in recent trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 1.1% decline.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) CleanSpark (CLSK) was more than 3% lower in its Nasdaq Global Select market debut on Friday after earlier announcing a $142,000 contract to supply a California retail facility with software controls and energy storage. The new project is expected to be commissioned during the second quarter of 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Broadcom (AVGO) rose 1% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday announced two new work agreements to supply Apple (AAPL) with wireless components and modules through mid-2023. The new contracts, together with work remaining on a June 2019 supply agreement with the iPhone maker, could generate up to $15 billion in future revenue, according to Broadcom.

(+) Finjan Holdings (FNJN) late Friday was little changed, reversing a 6% morning advance that followed the cybersecurity company saying it settled its patent dispute with privately-held rival BitDefender. Under terms of the agreement, BitDefender gains a fully paid-up license in exchange for mutual releases and covenants not to sue the other software firm.

(-) Ericsson (ERIC) fell more than 7% after saying it was projecting "somewhat higher operating expenses" during 2020, although the networking equipment company said it does not see those costs jeopardizing its financial targets this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.