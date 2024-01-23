News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2024: RUM, LOGI, BLKB, XLK, XSD

January 23, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% recently.

Rumble (RUM) was jumping more than 20% after saying has partnered with entertainment brand Barstool Sports, giving its users access to Barstool Sports content through the Rumble video platform.

Logitech (LOGI) was slipping past 10% after it reported fiscal Q3 net sales of $1.26 billion, down from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

Blackbaud (BLKB) was up more than 1% after its board approved the repurchase of up to $500 million of its shares.

