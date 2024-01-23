Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2024: BABA, MSFT, CSIQ

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Alibaba (BABA) shares jumped 7.2% following a report in The New York Times that co-founder Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai bought millions worth of the company's shares in Q4.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, Edge and advertising services are set to be exempted from the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. Microsoft shares rose 0.2%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) jumped 14% after subsidiary Recurrent Energy said a unit obtained a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment from BlackRock (BLK).

