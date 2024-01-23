News & Insights

Technology
BABA

Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2024: BABA, MSFT, CSIQ

January 23, 2024 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Alibaba (BABA) shares jumped 7.2% following a report in The New York Times that co-founder Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai bought millions worth of the company's shares in Q4.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, Edge and advertising services are set to be exempted from the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. Microsoft shares rose 0.2%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) jumped 14% after subsidiary Recurrent Energy said a unit obtained a $500 million preferred equity investment commitment from BlackRock (BLK).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA
MSFT
CSIQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.