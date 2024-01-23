Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2024: AAPL, BABA, MSFT, XPER

Tech stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is working on an electric vehicle with more limited self-driving features and is targeting a launch in 2028, a two-year delay from its recent projection, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apple was advancing 0.5%.

Alibaba (BABA) shares jumped more than 8% following a report in The New York Times that co-founder Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai bought millions worth of the company's shares in Q4.

Xperi (XPER) shareholder Rubric Capital Management called for cost-cutting measures at the company and strategic alternatives for its artificial intelligence unit Perceive, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Xperi shares gained nearly 5%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing, Edge and advertising services are set to be exempted from the EU's Digital Markets Act, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Microsoft shares rose 0.6%.

