Technology
VERB

Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC

January 23, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.

InterDigital (IDCC) added 9.4% after the networking equipment company began a modified Dutch auction tender offer to buy back up to $200 million of its common shares priced at $60 to $69 each. The tender offer expires Feb. 17.

Western Digital (WDC) rose 8.7% amid reports the data storage company was in advanced merger talks with Japanese rival Kioxia Holdings. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Western Digital would spin off its flash business and combine it with Kioxia, with the new company run by Western Digital management and trading both in the US and Japan, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERB
IDCC
WDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.