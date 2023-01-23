Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: CRM, SPOT, JNPR, XLK, SOXX

January 23, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.9%.

Activist investor Elliott Management has made a multi-billion dollar investment in Salesforce (CRM), Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the details. Salesforce was gaining over 4% in value recently.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was up more than 5% after saying it is laying off nearly 6% of its workforce, resulting in estimated severance charges of 35 million euros to 45 million euros ($38 million to $49 million).

Juniper Networks (JNPR) said it has been selected to upgrade the IP core backbone network of UK-based Virgin Media O2. Juniper Networks was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

