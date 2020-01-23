Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2020: TER, MAN, STM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.12%

AAPL: Flat

IBM: -0.06%

CSCO: -0.10%

GOOG: Flat

Top technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Teradyne (TER) was advancing by more than 8% after its adjusted EPS rose to $0.88 in Q4 from $0.63 a year earlier, easily surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.79 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased to $655 million from $520 million a year ago, also ahead of the $611.95 million estimate.

(+) eMagin (EMAN), which was more than 30% higher after saying it expects to report between $7.1 million and $7.3 million in Q4 revenue, straddling the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ estimating $7.2 million in revenue at the organic light-emitting diode company during the final three months ended Dec. 31.

(+) STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing more than 6% after it posted a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.43 that slipped from $0.46 a year ago but still topped the $0.37 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

