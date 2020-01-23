Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2020: TER, MAN, STM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Teradyne (TER) was advancing by more than 8% after its adjusted EPS rose to $0.88 in Q4 from $0.63 a year earlier, easily surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.79 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased to $655 million from $520 million a year ago, also ahead of the $611.95 million estimate.

(+) eMagin (EMAN), which was more than 30% higher after saying it expects to report between $7.1 million and $7.3 million in Q4 revenue, straddling the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ estimating $7.2 million in revenue at the organic light-emitting diode company during the final three months ended Dec. 31.

(+) STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing more than 6% after it posted a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.43 that slipped from $0.46 a year ago but still topped the $0.37 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular