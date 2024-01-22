Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: WDC, GOOG, SEDG

Tech stocks rose Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.2%,

In corporate news, Western Digital's (WDC) plan to separate its hard disk drive and flash businesses by H2 is expected to unlock material value for the company, Morgan Stanley said Monday in a report. Western Digital shares jumped 4.9%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares added 3.2% after the company disclosed plans to cut its global workforce by 16%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) X technology lab is laying off dozens of support personnel, Bloomberg reported Monday. Alphabet shares rose 0.4%.

