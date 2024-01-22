News & Insights

Technology
WDC

Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: WDC, GOOG, SEDG

January 22, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.2%,

In corporate news, Western Digital's (WDC) plan to separate its hard disk drive and flash businesses by H2 is expected to unlock material value for the company, Morgan Stanley said Monday in a report. Western Digital shares jumped 4.9%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares added 3.2% after the company disclosed plans to cut its global workforce by 16%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) X technology lab is laying off dozens of support personnel, Bloomberg reported Monday. Alphabet shares rose 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC
GOOG
SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.