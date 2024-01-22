Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: SEDG, FSLR, SONY, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently declining by 1.8%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) gained over 3% in value after saying it is slashing 16% of its global workforce under a restructuring plan to lower operating expenses.

First Solar (FSLR) was up more than 1% after saying bought a facility in Troy Township, Ohio that it plans to repurpose into a new distribution center serving its Ohio manufacturing footprint.

Sony (SONY) was slightly advancing after saying it terminated the proposed $10 billion merger of its Indian subsidiary with Zee Entertainment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.