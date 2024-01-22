News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: SEDG, FSLR, SONY, XLK, XSD

January 22, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently declining by 1.8%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) gained over 3% in value after saying it is slashing 16% of its global workforce under a restructuring plan to lower operating expenses.

First Solar (FSLR) was up more than 1% after saying bought a facility in Troy Township, Ohio that it plans to repurpose into a new distribution center serving its Ohio manufacturing footprint.

Sony (SONY) was slightly advancing after saying it terminated the proposed $10 billion merger of its Indian subsidiary with Zee Entertainment.

