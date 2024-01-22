Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: CMTL, WDC, SEDG

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.3%,

In corporate news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) shares rose about 15% after it reported a $45 million strategic investment from stockholders White Hat Capital Partners and funds affiliated with Magnetar.

Western Digital's (WDC) plan to separate its hard disk drive and flash businesses by H2 is expected to unlock material value for the company, Morgan Stanley said in a report. Western Digital shares were up more than 4%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares added over 4% after the company plans to cut its global workforce by 16% to reduce operating expenses.

