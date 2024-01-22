News & Insights

Technology
CMTL

Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2024: CMTL, WDC, SEDG

January 22, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.3%,

In corporate news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) shares rose about 15% after it reported a $45 million strategic investment from stockholders White Hat Capital Partners and funds affiliated with Magnetar.

Western Digital's (WDC) plan to separate its hard disk drive and flash businesses by H2 is expected to unlock material value for the company, Morgan Stanley said in a report. Western Digital shares were up more than 4%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares added over 4% after the company plans to cut its global workforce by 16% to reduce operating expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMTL
WDC
SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.