Technology
MSTR

Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2021: MSTR,IBM,INTC,STX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks eliminated most of their Friday retreat, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was down 1.6%.

In company news, MicroStrategy (MSTR) climbed almost 11% after the data analytics company said it acquired another 314 bitcoins for $10 million in cash, paying an average of $31,808 per bitcoin, according to a new regulatory filing. Through Friday, the company owns a total of 70,784 bitcoins worth $1.14 billion based on their purchase price.

Among decliners, IBM (IBM) dropped 9.8% after late Thursday reporting mixed Q4 financial results, earning $2.07 per share, excluding one-time items, during the final three months of 2020, more than halving its year-ago $4.11 per share adjusted profit while revenue fell 6% to $20.37 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting non-GAAP net income of $1.88 per share on $20.63 billion in revenue. Big Blue also is projecting an unspecified increase this year over its $73.62 billion in FY20 revenue. The Street is modeling a 1.7% rise to $74.87 billion.

Intel (INTC) was sinking 9.2% this afternoon despite the chipmaker late Thursday reported adjusted Q4 net income of $1.52 per share, unchanged from the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share. Revenue declined 1% year-over-year to $20 billion but also exceeded the $17.5 billion consensus estimate.

Seagate Technology (STX) fell 4.8% after the data storage company reported declines in its fiscal Q2 non-GAAP and revenue compared with year-ago levels. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.29 per share on $2.62 billion in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from its $1.35 per share adjusted profit on $2.7 billion in revenue last year although that still topped the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.13 per share and $2.56 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSTR IBM INTC STX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular